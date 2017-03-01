£10k boost for Tornaveen Community Hall

MSP for the North East Region, Mike Rumbles, has welcomed £10,000 of lottery funding granted to Tornaveen Community Hall.

Awards for All is the National Lottery’s small grants programme, making a difference in communities across Scotland.

The intention is to use the funds for an extension and renovation work on the existing building, currently used for community concerts, functions and gatherings.

Mr Rumbles said: “The Tornaveen Community Hall provides a great facility for people in the local community.

“I am glad that they have secured funds to ensure the continuation of the excellent service and facilities they provide.”