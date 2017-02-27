Banchory-based music organisation secures funding

A Deeside music organisation has been awarded three-year funding from Help Musicians UK it was announced today (Monday, February 27).

Banchory-based sound, Scotland’s leading new music organisation, is one of only 20 organisations from across the UK to secure funding from the programme.

Over the next three years sound will receive around £38,000 from Help Musicians UK’s National Grants Programme, a new initiative introduced to develop talent. The grant will support the soundcreators initiative.

Director of sound, Fiona Robertson said: “We are delighted that sound’s commitment to new music has been recognized in this award, especially given the number and calibre of the applications to the open grants initiative.

“Our soundcreators initiative will help composers to develop their talent through supported commissions, mentoring, skills development and workshops.

“Equally it will give musicians the opportunity to develop contemporary music performance skills at an early stage in their careers.”

Among the projects that will be supported by the grant is sound’s Composer-in-Residence initiative.

John de Simone was appointed as the first Composer-in-Residence last year and soundFestival 2017 will feature some of the outcomes of his first year working with sound.

soundfestival 2017 will run from October 26 to November 11 in venues across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Programme details will be released later in the year.

Each recipient of Musicians UK’s National Grants Programme has been selected for their exceptional work with musicians and music makers across the country—from music education and artistic development projects to centres and festivals, these organisations are shaping and nurturing talent in their communities across a range of genres, age groups and career stages.

In its first year, The National Grants Programme received over 100 high-quality applications from organisations across the whole of the UK

Claire Gevaux, creative director, said: “We have been impressed by the incredible quality and range of projects we received, with many showing new ways of thinking to support the sector.

“We are delighted to be supporting these 20 organisations that will open doors for many more musicians over the next three years in this crucial time of uncertainty.

“We have been on an incredible journey over the past year creating and opening up our new funding programme for organisations which will realise our ambitions over the next five years.”

Richard Robinson, chief executive, added: “Supporting and enabling these organisations to develop and grow reflects HMUK’s commitment to sustaining the sector and ensuring that there continues to be innovative and impactful opportunities for music makers across the UK.

“The combined investment of £1.7m over three years will ensure that more musicians can be reached in areas of the UK where we have had little impact in the past.”