Boost for Rob Roy statue project

A project to put Peterculter’s famous ‘Rob Roy Back On The Rock’ has received a boost from a local garden centre.

The Rob Roy Preservation Trust (RRPT) launched a fundrasing drive last month to raise £40,000 to replace the statue of the outlaw as the current model is in a state of disrepair.

Debs Wallace, secretary of the RRPT, accepted a generous donation of £500 from Mains of Drum Garden Centre, along with a gift voucher for afternoon tea for two, which will be entered into the raffle at RRPT’s sold out fundraising Stovie Dance to be held on Saturday (April 1).

Craig Forbes, operations manager at Mains of Drum, said: “The Mains of Drum are delighted to support the reinstalling of Rob Roy.

“The statue has been a major attraction that visitors pass on their way to The Mains of Drum for many years and we look forward to seeing the finished result.”

RRPT has commissioned David J Mitchell, a Scottish based sculptor, to create a replacement statue.

Anyone looking for more information on the new Rob Roy statue can visit the website www.robroyontherock.com or email robroyontherock@gmail.com.

If you would like to make a donation please visit the Just Giving page www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/RobRoy