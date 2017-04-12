Dairy Milk set to be Scotland’s most popular Easter treat

As the Easter eggs roll off the shelves ahead of this Sunday, old favourite Cadbury’s Dairy Milk has been named as Scotland’s most popular chocolate to have for Easter.

It beats Galaxy into second place and soars away from Snickers, Ferrero Rocher and Caramel, which made up the top five.

Dairy Milk, which first rolled off the Cadbury production line in 1905, led the field by some margin, perhaps not surprisingly given that Brits go through 16 million of them a day.

The survey, conducted by money-saving site Voucherbox questioned Brits on their love for chocolate, with the full top 10 favourites for Easter in Scotland as follows:

1 Dairy Milk

2 Galaxy

3 Snickers

4 Ferrero Rocher

5 Caramel

6 Fruit & Nut

7 Maltesers

8 Aero

9 Peanut M&Ms

10 Kit Kat Chunky

The survey also found that one in four people in Scotland are spending approximately £219 a year on chocolate as they get their daily fix.

Yet 41 per cent of those surveyed have no idea how much they’re spending, and almost half of respondents (48 per cent) say the cost wouldn’t sway their choice anyway.

Chocolate habits may be down to the Scottish public seizing the opportunity to spend some alone time, with a massive 52 per cent confessing to eating it by themselves. So much for loving someone enough to give away your last Rolo, as only 20 per cent say they are happy to share their treat with their partner.

Over a third (36 per cent) of the population reach for a solid bar above all others – almost double that of the nutty variety which sits in second place (19 per cent).

Interestingly a chewy chocolate is way down the list with only two per cent of the nation voting it as their favourite type to accompany their egg this Easter.