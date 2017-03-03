Drum Castle visitors choose favourite tea towel design

Visitors to the National Trust for Scotland’s (NTS) Drum Castle have chosen their favourite tea towel design created as part of a live project with fashion and textiles students at Robert Gordon University’s (RGU) Gray’s School of Art.

The 27 first year students each produced their own unique design inspired by the historic building, before they were put to the public vote at the popular Aberdeenshire attraction.

The most popular design, by Hannah Sargent, will now be produced and sold in the castle shop, alongside that of the runner up, Campbell McVinnie.

Hannah, who was given a year’s membership by the team at Drum Castle for her efforts, is “delighted” to have been chosen as the winner.

She said: “The inspiration for my tea towel was derived from the silhouette of the Castle’s varying rooftops as viewed from the tower, combined with the South facade of the Castle.

“I created a series of images exploring this design and included a colour palette taken from the Autumnal leaves at Drum.

“I am thrilled to have won the competition and thoroughly enjoyed working on this collaboration between Gray’s and the National Trust for Scotland.”

As part of the project the students visited Drum Castle to gain insight into the attraction, which is the conservation charity NTS’s oldest intact property, and enable them to capture the spirit of the castle in their designs.

They were also required to produce sketchbooks and research analysis, showing the development of their ideas, as well as a presentation board visualising the theme of their design inspiration.

Aidan McAleese, Senior Assistant at Drum Castle, added: “It has been a tremendous privilege to be in collaboration with the Fashion and Textile students of Gray’s this year.

“Showcasing their work of exceptional standard has been an honour for Drum Castle and something which our visitors and members have tremendously enjoyed.

“The positive response of the public has been overwhelming, delivering a very evenly spread result in the final voting tally - testimony indeed to the talent and creativity of these young artists.

“We look forward to many more years of successful collaboration with Gray’s School of Art and its remarkable students.”

Drum is currently home to an outstanding collection of contemporary art on loan from the city’s Aberdeen Art Gallery while the gallery undergoes a major refurbishment.