Feedback on proposed bus changes sought

Bus passengers across Aberdeenshire are being asked to for their opinions on proposed changes to bus timetables across the area.

The proposed timetables, which are planned to start on May 1, are available online now at stagecoachbus.com and the company is encouraging customers to review the proposals and share their thoughts, highlighting any concerns or sharing any other ideas on services offered.

The deadline for comments is Friday, March 10.

The new Craibstone Park and Ride (Dyce P&R) could see the introduction of two new services from May 1 with proposals announced for services 37 and X20 to begin serving the £15.2million facility accessed from the A96. For services 37 and X20 there are two proposed timetables for each - one version operating to the current route and the other operating via the park and ride.

It is also proposed that service 727 will no longer serve the park and ride site. The alternative proposal is to return to its previous route along Dyce Drive allowing customers to connect to the many businesses and hotels in that area.

Service 80 from Aberdeen Airport to Kirkhill Industrial Estate via Dyce Rail Station is to be withdrawn as a result of low passenger use. It is thought the reduction in passenger numbers on this service is as a direct result in the decline in the oil and gas industry.

Changes to the bus services between Stonehaven and Aberdeen are also proposed with an amended and more consistent route through Portlethen. The frequency between Portlethen and Aberdeen will be revised to every 20 minutes Monday-Saturday. An hourly service is proposed for Sundays. New X7 journeys between Stonehaven and Aberdeen will also be introduce, increasing the frequency of journeys between Stonehaven and Aberdeen from two to three per hour, Monday-Saturday. Local services in Stonehaven will also be revised.

Service X17 is proposed to serve more of the expanding Prime Four Business Park in the morning and evening peaks. The introduction of peak journeys around the business park will make bus travel a more attractive option to those commuting to Aberdeen’s only world-class business park.

Mark Whitelocks, Stagecoach North Scotland managing director, said: “We offer a comprehensive network within Aberdeenshire and our proposals come on the back of work we have been doing recently to look at opportunities to improve our reliability in the face of growing congestion, taking into account feedback that we have had on our current services from our customers as well as analysis on the use that our current services have.

“What our customers, and potential customers, think about our proposals is important to us. Following on from the success of public consultation events that we have held in the Highlands, we wanted to give our customers in Aberdeenshire the same opportunity to comment on our proposals ahead of our plans being finalised.”