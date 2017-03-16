Have a final say on Banchory action plan

The group working to produce a new community action plan for Banchory is offering local people a final chance to have their say.

An open evening will be held in Banchory West Church on Thursday, March 23, from 7-9pm.

Mary Lennox, chair of the steering group, said they are hoping the event will help them ensure they have correctly identified the community’s issues and aspirations before publication of the action plan.

She told the Piper: “It will also give people an opportunity to add anything that has been missed.

“It is important that people feel it is their plan and they recognise that it reflects their views.

“Those attending will have the opportunity to speak with professionals and community groups who may be able to take forward some of the ideas.”

The community action plan was launched last summer with the aim of establishing views and encouraging suggestions from local people and visitors on changes and improvements they felt were needed in the town for 2020 and beyond.

Extensive consultation took place over the following months and now the plan is ready to be published.

Mrs Lennox said: “In addition, and really important, is that the event should provide a forum for people to volunteer their own time, knowledge and expertise to assist making an idea a reality.

“A community action plan is not a wish list where projects that have been identified will then be provided.

“As the name suggests, its aim is not just to find out what people want but to start a process where people who live in Banchory get together to work towards making the ideas a reality.

“The more people who volunteer a little of their time, the more likely it is that our lovely town can be an even better place to be.”

She added that everyone was welcome to attend the open evening to discuss the issues the community had fed back.