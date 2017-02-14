Search

How to get your FREE Subway sandwich this Valentine’s Day...

The offer is only valid today!

It’s the day of love, and one fast food chain is marking it with a very special giveaway.

Subway stores across the UK are celebrating Customer Appreciation Day today (Tuesday) and there’s a free 6-inch sub on offer...

All you have to do is order a large dispensed drink or 500ml bottle of water and you’ll be given a 6-inch Sub of your choice – for free!

Stores in Stonehaven, Deeside, Fraserburgh, Inverurie and Peterhead are all taking part in the special one-day offer.

