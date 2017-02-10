New appointment to north east cancer charity

CLAN Cancer Support has north east announced the appointment of Alastair Brookes as its new head of fund-raising.

Mr Brookes has been chosen for the key role and brings with him more than 20 years of experience in the third sector.

With strong links throughout the business community and north-east Scotland, he has previously held roles in a variety of organisations including Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDFR) and Tay/Northsound Radio.

While at JDRF, Mr Brookes was responsible for the strategic development of the organisation’s fund-raising strategy throughout Scotland, driving forward awareness of the charity and financial support. He also led the development and delivery of a number of high profile fund-raising events.

In his new position he will lead income generation, develop fund-raising activities throughout CLAN in the community network and be a key member of the senior management team.

Further information about CLAN Cancer Support is available by calling 01224 647000 or at www.clanhouse.org.