Picture from the Past

Reader Roddy Bisset sent in this photo of one of the last trains arriving at Ballater Old Royal Station.

The station was opened in October 1866 by the Great North of Scotland Railway and was the nearest station to Balmoral Castle.

It closed in February 1966.

Roddy took the picture during February 1966, the last month of regular passenger trains on the Deeside line.

It was historically used by the Royal Family travelling to Balmoral and was hit by a fire in May 2015.

Aberdeenshire Council has committed to rebuilding the station and a £3 million redevelopment project it is currently underway.

In February, Aberdeenshire Provost Hamish Vernal marked the start of the project by cutting the first turf with a ceremonial spade and wheelbarrow used to start the construction of Ballater Railway Station by the Great North of Scotland Railway Company in 1865.