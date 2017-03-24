Picture from the Past - Legion stalwarts honoured

Gold badges and life membership awards were presented to members of the management committee of Banchory branch of the Royal British Legion at a special dinner at Ravenswood, in this week in 1997.

Pictured front, from the left - John Duguid, vice-chairman; Lt Col Bob Strachan, honorary president; Bill Paterson, chairman, Bill Beverley and Douglas Black, vice-president. Back, from the left - Bill Valentine, Robert Buchan,, Jim Matthew, secretary, John Merchant and Alistair Paterson.

