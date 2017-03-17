Picture from the Past - meet the new hosts at the Feughside

Regulars at the Feughside Inn, near Strachan, are getting used to the new faces behind the bar after the hotel changed hands, in this month in 1997.

At the time we reported, Iain and Irene Mitchell, who have moved to Feughside from Cults, are the proud new owners and say they are determined to make a go of their first venture into the hospitality industry.

The Mitchells have already made some alterations and the building is undergoing some refurbishment, with a new bar being built, while the layout of the restaurant and lounge has also been changed.

