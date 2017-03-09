Radio programme produced in Deeside up for top award

Scots Radio, an online internet radio programme that celebrates the Scots language and culture and presented in Scots, has been nominated for a top international award alongside some of the worlds biggest Radio Stations.

‘Scots Radio’ is produced by well-known broadcaster Frieda Morrison, who hails from Deeside, and features Scots ‘fae Shetland tae the Borders and athin in atween’.

The programme that was launched on the internet three years ago, attracts thousands of listeners throughout the world with its special blend of information, interviews and music.

The monthly internet programme has been nominated in the ‘magazine category’ and is competing against programmes from BBC Alba and BBC Scotland as well as BBC Ireland and Wales, for the Festival’s ‘Torc’ Award for Excellence.

Frieda sees the nomination as an important step in the promotion of the Scots Language.

She said: “It gees us great pleasure tae announce that Scots Radio has been nominated for this prestigious award in the Celtic Media Festival.

“We have been judged bi a Scottish jury and an International jury - noo through to the finals. On behalf o the Scots Radio team, thank-you tae oor listeners and contributors for their support.”

Scots Radio is supported by Creative Scotland.

Kenneth Fowler, director of Communications at Creative Scotland said: “We are delighted that Scots Radio has been nominated in the Celtic Media awards. As we state in our Scots Language Policy, ‘we tak tent that the Scots language is an innermaist pairt o Scotlan’s identitie an culture’ and we will ‘forder oor wurk tae heize up an develop Scots language.’

“Our funding support for Scots Radio forms an important part of that work and it’s great that their role in championing Scots, raising awareness of the language, while entertaining and informing at the same time, is being recognised in this way.’

Scots Radio is produced by Frieda Morrison in Deeside and recorded in Edinburgh by Richard Werner at B&B studios.

Frieda is joined in the studio on occasion, by folklorist and musician, Steve Byrne. The programme is also promoted by The Scots Language Centre.

Provost of Aberdeenshire, Hamish Vernal welcomed the news. He said: “This is great news for Scots Radio, it’s fantastic to see the Doric used and recognised.”

Celtic Media Festival director, Catriona Logan, added: “The record breaking entries were whittled down by our dedicated national juries who, in all watched and listened to over 500 hours of top quality submissions.

“We’re looking forward getting to work with the Celtic Media Festival international jury for the difficult task of choosing the winners.”

The winners will be revealed at the Festival in Douglas on the Isle of Mann at the beginning of May.