Top cause of MOT failure could not be clearer, says AA

The majority of vehicles are failing their MOTs due mostly to issues which motorists could identify themselves, according to the AA.

And the research, carried out by the motoring organisation’s Garage Guide, has revealed that the number one cause for failure is windscreen wiper and washer-related problems,

Garage Guide analysed 146,000 MOT records of UK-registered vehicles owned by AA members in May and June this year, and found that problems with the suspension and registration plate bulbs also topped the list.

In fact, eight of the 10 most common MOT failure points can be easily identified and resolved through some simple pre-MOT checks. The top causes of failure are: 10-condition of tyres, 9-headlamps, 8-suspension coil springs, 7-headlamp aim, 6-brake light, 5-tyre tread, 4-front and rear position bulb, 3-registration plate bulb, 2-suspension arms and linkages, 1-Wipers and washers.

Olli Astley, AA Garage Guide director, said: “There are countless numbers of potential reasons for vehicles failing their MOT, but it’s shocking to see that the number one cause identified came down to the humble windscreen wipers and washers.

“An empty screen wash or smearing wipers are easy to spot – and fix – at home ahead of the statutory roadworthiness test, so there’s really no excuse for failing on such an easily solvable problem.

“Tyres and headlights have also been highlighted as popular problem areas and are therefore worth checking in advance of your car’s MOT. Make sure that your tyre pressures are correct and that wear across the whole of the tyre surface isn’t below the 1.6mm legal minimum, and that any blown lights are replaced.

“You should make sure you’ve addressed any previous ‘advisories’ – that’s the maintenance work recommended by the garage during your car’s last MOT. If you’re unsure of your vehicle’s MOT history and advisories, you can check this and get quotes for free using Automyze.”