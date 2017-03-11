Aboyne flat fire

A fire broke out in a block of flats in Aboyne in the early hours of this morning and four people who were trapped had to be rescued, while others had got out before firefighters arrived.

Fire crews were called to Old Mart Road at 5.26am today (Saturday, March 11).

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman confirmed four people were trapped and needed to be rescued after the blaze broke out in the hallway of a block of flats.

She said: “Some people had managed to get out before we arrived but there were still four people that were trapped.

“Three appliances were in attendance.

“We used one hose reel and two breathing apparatus.

“There were no injuries.”