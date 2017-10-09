APA scoops top prize at awards

Aberdeen Performing Arts (APA) has scooped a top prize in the prestigious Northern Star Business Awards.

The charitable trust picked up the trophy for Excellence in Customer Service.

The glittering black tie event, organised by Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce (AGCC), was held at the AECC and was attended by hundreds of business professionals and hosted by BBC Radio Scotland presenter and journalist Fiona Stalker.

APA chief executive Jane Spiers, who collected the award, said: “I’m really delighted to collect this award for the team. We’re so proud to be ambassadors, not just for APA but for arts and culture in the North-east.

"I would like to thank all my lovely APA colleagues for their hard work and for the pride they take in their jobs, for giving a warm welcome and amazing service, and for always going the extra mile. The Northern Star Business Awards is a fantastic event and I would like to thank the Chamber and the judges for this award, which really means a lot to us.”

APA was also a finalist in the Northern Star Business Awards’ Best Campaign category for Granite Noir, Aberdeen’s crime writing festival.

In addition to the Northern Star Business Award, APA has achieved the Government-standard Customer Service Excellence Award for the past nine years, passing the rigorous annual assessments with flying colours. APA was the first arts organisation in Scotland to gain the award and remain one of only two to hold it.

The Northern Star Business Awards is AGCC’s annual awards which recognise companies around the North-east for exceptional accomplishments across a range of fields.