AWPR worker in Deeside seriously injured in industrial accident

A worker has been taken to hospital following an industrial accident on the site of the Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route (AWPR) in Deeside.

The incident involving a Scottish Water contractor happened in the Milltimber Brae area at around 11am this morning (Monday, March 6).

Police said the man’s injuries are serious but not life-threatening.

A Scottish Water spokesperson said: “A contractor working for Scottish Water has been taken to hospital after being involved in an incident at a site near the A93 in Deeside.

“A full investigation into the cause of the accident has been launched.

“Scottish Water takes Health and Safety very seriously and it is a top priority on all of our sites and we will work with our contractor and the Health and Safety Executive to find out the cause of this accident.

“Our main concern at the moment is the wellbeing of the injured man.”

A Transport Scotland spokesperson said: “We understand that a person working on behalf of Scottish Water has been involved in an incident and has been taken to hospital.

“Transport Scotland takes the safety of all those people working in and around major infrastructure projects, such as the AWPR/B-T project very seriously and a full investigation has been launched to establish the cause of this accident.”

A North-east police spokesperson added: “We attended along with Scottish Ambulance Service around 11am this morning to reports of an industrial accident.

“As far as I’m aware the male’s injuries are serious but not life-threatening.”