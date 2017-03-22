Banchory-based food bank has helped 2.5k plus people

Aberdeenshire South Food Bank has revealed that it has helped more than 2,500 people since opening its Banchory base in 2013.

The volunteers of the food bank held an open day at their Banchory West Church base last week to showcase the work they have done to help the local community over the past four years.

Representatives from other food banks across Aberdeenshire, interested members of the local community and West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine MP Stuart Donaldson all attended the event to see the great work carried out by the volunteers.

Aberdeenshire South Food Bank (ASFB) manager Don Morrison said: “We wanted to give the community an opportunity to heart and learn more about the services we provide and have the chance to see behind the scenes in our food store.

“Since we opened in June 2013 we have collected almost 30 tonnes of food and given three days’ supply of food to over 1500 adults and just over 1000 children.”

Stuart Donaldson MP added: “The work the volunteers at the South Food Bank do is incredibly selfless.

“It is disappointing that we still need foodbanks in 2017, but while the need is there, it’s heartening to know that we have people in our community willing to help others in crisis.”

The foodbank is open 1 to 3pm on a Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Food is allocated on a voucher referral scheme – with referrals issued by Citizen’s Advice, children’s centres and health visitors.

For more information about ASFB visit: https://aberdeenshiresouth.foodbank.org.uk/