Barnardo’s receives Foundations LGBT Charter award

Children’s charity Barnardo’s Scotland was delighted to receive the Foundations level LGBT Charter Award from LGBT Youth Scotland.

The award recognises the hard work and achievement of staff in services in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, making sure services are inclusive of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people.

Brandi Lee Lough Dennell, Policy and Research Manager at LGBT Youth Scotland, said: “Barnardo’s Scotland has taken a very positive approach and should be very proud to be the first national organisation from the children and young people’s sector to achieve the Foundations LGBT Charter.

“From working with Barnardo’s Scotland, on the LGBT Charter and through the children and young people’s sector, it is clear that the charity truly lives the organisation’s values.”

Martin Crewe, Director of Barnardo’s Scotland, said: “We are delighted to receive the Foundations LGBT Charter; it has been a true team effort with staff from across the charity working together.

“While we had many examples of good practices at the beginning of our charter journey, our services continued to make the necessary changes, taking steps to improve experience in response to staff surveys or public engagement and take action to combat prejudice and discrimination, and engage with LGBT people. This is by no means the end of the journey, but a mark of how far we have come, we look forward to maintaining the values of the Foundations LGBT Charter Mark Award across Barnardo’s Scotland.”

Some of the strengths identified in Barnardo’s Scotland’s submission included:

· A high number of staff attending LGBT awareness training across the organisation with 82% of staff in three participating localities having received training;

· All policies meeting the requirements of the Equality Act 2010 and the Human Rights Act;

· Safezone Allies network – a great example of clearly displaying to service users and professionals that Barnardo’s Scotland is a safe and inclusive environment;

· A strong Equality & Human Rights Impact assessment tool for use in services.

The charity is committed to continue the positive work to ensure staff are equipped to address and support young people supported by the charity.