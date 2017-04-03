Beavers’ big boost for local foodbank

Thoughtful Beavers have been thinking of others by donating just over 100kg of food to the Aberdeenshire South Foodbank.

1st Torphins Beavers have been working hard on their World Challenge Award and Community Impact badges, by helping the foodbank, which is based at Banchory West Church.

The youngsters collected 101kg of food, which they have presented to volunteers at the church base.

Tina Thomas, 1st Torphins Beaver Scouts assistant leader, said: The project started with the foodbank volunteers Margo and Margaret visiting the Beavers to talk to them about the work the charity does in the community.

“The Beavers learnt a great deal about the project, what sort of food was appropriate and started to plan their own food bank collection.

“The following week the Beavers went on a leaflet drop around Torphins village.

“We were letting the community know Beavers would be collecting food for the food bank and encouraged the residence to get involved.

“It is great to get the young people out into the community showing everyone the variety of activities we are involved with.

“Our local grocery shop, Scotmid kindly agreed to set up a food collection basket at the front of their store where donations could be dropped off.

“We would like to thank everyone who placed a donation in the basket as we had a brilliant response.

“Every Beaver brought in food donations from friends, neighbours and family and we gathered all the donations together.

“We presented Margo and Margaret from the food bank our goodies, including hundreds of tins, packets of rice and pasta, milk, tea, coffee and cereal.

“There was a huge collection and the foodbank were delighted.

“They said that it would restock their shelves and keep them going for quite a while.

“We had a great response from Torphins community and we would like to send our appreciation to everyone who helped.”

Aberdeenshire South Foodbank is open 1 to 3pm on a Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Food is allocated on a voucher referral scheme – with referrals issued by Citizen’s Advice, children’s centres and health visitors.

For more information visit: https://aberdeenshiresouth.foodbank.org.uk.