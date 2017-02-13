Brits set to spend £27 million on pets this Valentine’s Day

Partners may have to share the spotlight this Valentine’s Day, as new research from American Express® finds nearly a fifth (19%) of people will be treating their furry friends on February 14.

According to the research, pet-owners will spend a total of £27 million on their four-legged loved ones, with dogs topping the present list.

Family pets aside, the majority of Brits (56%) will still prioritise their partners, splashing out £776 million on Valentine’s gifts for each other. This equates to spending an average £27 per partner, while pet presents come in at a more conservative £5 per animal.

More men will be putting their hearts on their sleeve for both their partners and pets on 14 February, with one fifth (20%) buying gifts for their two loves this Valentine’s Day, while only 12% of women will do the same.

Jenny Cheung, Director at American Express says, “Britain is a nation of animal lovers and it’s great to see we are showing affection to both pets and partners this Valentine’s Day. Whether you’re treating a partner, family member or four-legged companion, putting related expenditure on a card that earns rewards or cashback is one way of ensuring you give your finances some love too.”

American Express offers the following tips for celebrating Valentine’s Day:

1) Sweet treats - One of the most popular Valentine’s Day gifts among people are chocolate and candy, but sadly not all of these are suitable for your animal companion. If you enjoy creating recipes in the kitchen, show your pet some love by whipping up treats they’ll enjoy. Simply search online for pet recipes to find some culinary inspiration.

2) Arrange a pet play date - Invite friends over who also have four-legged friends and spend part of your Valentine’s Day having a pet-friendly play date. While you and your friends catch up with one another, let your pets have fun with friends of their own.

3) Take them out - Instead of staying indoors for Valentine’s Day, take your pet out on the town and pamper it a little bit with a trip to the grooming salon. Afterwards, you can head over to a pet-friendly park or your favourite walking spot for some quality time together.

4) Points make presents – Whether it’s your partner or pet that you’re spoiling this Valentine’s Day, check how many points you’ve accrued on your credit, charge or loyalty card, as you might be able to redeem them and get your pet gifts for free.