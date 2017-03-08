10 new jobs at Drumoak based oil and gas services provider

Leading Aberdeenshire-based oil and gas services provider Paradigm Flow Services has secured work worth in excess of £5 million since the beginning of this year – and is now seeking to grow its team as the upward trend looks set to continue.

Paradigm is a market-leading developer of ground-breaking technology for the energy industry. From the company’s global headquarters at Drumoak, it provides innovative, efficient and effective specialist solutions for the detection, remediation and prevention of subsea and topside blockages.

The exceptional start to 2017 has seen the award of contracts both in the domestic UKCS market and in key overseas regions, including the Gulf of Mexico and West Africa.

The demand, coupled with a desire to scale the business globally, has prompted Paradigm to increase its team by 10 and the company is currently recruiting across various disciplines including Flexi-Coil, design engineering, project planning, business development and subsea services.

In addition, £1.5 million investment and expert industry support has brought to fruition new technology for subsea and pipeline flow remediation in the form of Flexi-Coil 2.

It has been developed to tackle challenges to the productivity of an asset throughout its life cycle.

The ultra-lightweight and flexible hybrid composite coil has already been successfully deployed worldwide, enabling operators to restore or maximise production at greatly reduced cost and downtime.

Paradigm managing director Rob Bain said: “Operators are very receptive to using our technologies and the value proposition is compelling, hence our very satisfactory start to 2017 both at home and abroad.

“Our production enhancement services, underpinned with innovative technologies, provide more cost-effective methods than conventional technologies and this has been a key factor in the rapid commercialisation of products such as Flexi-Coil 2.”

He added: “We are also delighted to report significant interest in our technologies in the deepwater regions and the Middle East which will drive continued investment in further production enhancement technologies, and recruitment of additional offshore and onshore personnel.”

To find out more about Paradigm Flow Services, visit www.paradigm.eu/flow.