Deeside businesswomen needed for Scottish Government research

Researchers would like to invite around 10 women with different experiences of involvement with family businesses from across Deeside to attend a focus group discussion.

Important research commissioned by the Scottish Government will provide recommendations for policy interventions that will support women involved in rural businesses. Researchers from the James Hutton Institute in Aberdeen and Newcastle University are currently conducting this research for the Scottish Government to try to build a picture of the role women play in agriculture and the rural economy across Scotland.

As part of this research the project team would like to talk to women involved in family businesses.

A family business is defined as one with at least two members of the same family involved in running the business, and where the business may have been passed down generations.

This part of the research will not involve any farming businesses.

The focus group discussion will focus on the daily life of women in family businesses, aspirations, career paths, and opportunities for leadership of business organisations.

All views shared will remain anonymous, with no comments attributed to individuals in attendance.

The focus group will be held in Banchory on Thursday, March 9.

It will run from 6 to 8pm, with soup and sandwiches, tea and coffee to start.

Participants will be reimbursed for travel and any childcare costs incurred as a result of attending the focus group.

If you are a woman involved in a non-farming family business, and would be interested to attend the focus group on March 9, please contact Dr. Annie McKee by emailing annie.mckee@hutton.ac.uk or telephoning 01224 395294.