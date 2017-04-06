Silver status for Ballogie

Ballogie Estate Enterprises has achieved the prestigious Investors in People Accreditation at the Silver level.

The Investors in People Scheme is the most successful framework for business improvement through people in the UK and Ballogie Estate’s achievement represents a true commitment to its employees and demonstrates a solid foundation of good practice which remains challenging and inspirational for many organisations.

Ballogie Estate Enterprises was first accredited in 2000, joining an exclusive group of UK employers. Since then it has taken great pride in being an ‘Investors in People’ employer.

The family-run estate employs 17 staff across its many different businesses enterprises and is committed to investing in its employees and supporting staff to achieve personal goals that enhance their development in the workplace.

Malcolm Nicol, managing partner, said, “I am delighted that once again we have improved on our IIP Standard of Attainment. It reaffirms our commitment to a higher level of business management, concentrating on staff involvement and development. Given the broad range and diversity of our business, our Silver standard is a significant achievement. However, we are not complacent and we have a Gold in our sights.”

Peter Russian, chief executive of Investors in People Scotland, added; This is a fantastic achievement for Ballogie Estate Enterprises. I would like to congratulate the organisation and its people on their commitment to continuous improvement.

“Investors in People offers a flexible, practical and easy to use business improvement tool designed to help organisations and their people achieve their objectives. I hope that more organisations in the area will be encouraged to sharpen their competitive edge by choosing to work with us.”