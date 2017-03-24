Call for volunteers at Deeside Riding for the Disabled

The Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA) group in Deeside says it “desperately” needs more volunteers.

The group has been established in the local area for more than 30 years and provides riding activities specially designed for children and adults with physical and learning difficulties.

The group relies on voluntary help and donations to deliver its services and currently works with 36 children and adults with any more on the waiting list.

Jill Randalls, chairperson, said: “We would love to be able to expand our services to provide places for everyone who’d like to ride.

“However, in order to offer more places we desperately need more volunteers.”

To maintain safety three helpers are required for each rider.

If you can spare a couple of hours on a Tuesday or Friday morning to help with the sessions based at the World Horse Welfare Centre in Aboyne or would like further information then please contact Jill on rdadeeside@gmail.com or on 01330 824850.

No experience of horses or riding required, just a reasonable level of fitness and a willingness to get involved.