Cashless parking available in Shire

From today, motorists can take advantage of cashless parking at Park and Pay car parks across Aberdeenshire for additional convenience.

That means no need to make sure you have change, the chance to remotely extend parking and potentially less time spent in the cold and rain standing at a machine.

Aberdeenshire Council has paired up with RingGo to allow car park users to pay through a mobile app, online, by text or by phone, a service already used in other towns and cities across the country.

You can download the free smartphone app now, or alternatively use the RingGo website: www.myRingGo.co.uk

You can also register when you park, using the RingGo app or by calling RingGo on 0345 000 000.

If you want to take advantage of the short, free parking periods available at relevant Aberdeenshire sites you must still obtain a ticket from the machine and display it throughout your stay.

The traditional methods of paying for parking will continue to be available for those unable to use the new system.

Many motorists may already have used the app in other Scottish locations such as Perth, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Dundee, East Ayrshire, the Borders and South Ayrshire. The system is also used by some private operators such as NCP, Scotrail and Dundee University.

A small administration charge of ten pence is payable to cover the cost of providing the system and a 15 pence charge is applied for each notification text received.

The latter feature can be turned on or off by changing your settings within your account.

Find your nearest RingGo parking location and further information about the service, including details of how to register, or download the app on our website: www.aberdeenshire.gov.uk/roads-and-travel/car-parking/cashless-parking/