Celebrate the joy of reading at book festival

Following the success of last year’s mini festival presented by the Edinburgh International Book Festival, Aberdeen Booked! Festival returns to the city this summer.

The event on Thursday and Friday, August 24 and 25, will tell stories of Aberdeen city and shire.

Audiences can enjoy Lunchtime Readings with soup and a story on Thursday, August 24 with the local writers behind the National Theatre of Scotland’s 2016 production Granite, who introduce work published as part of their new anthology The Granite Mile.

Some of Aberdeen’s best emerging talent from the Aberdeen Writers’ Studio will read from their new work on Friday, August 25.

The life and work of artist Joan Eardley, renowned for her depictions of rural Catterline in Aberdeenshire and urban Glasgow will be discussed by Anne Galastro, co-author of Joan Eardley: A Sense of Place.

Aberdeen Unbound, the free evening of words, performance and revelry, returns with local writer Shane Strachan hosting Jake Arnott alongside some of the north east’s finest wordsmiths including Leila Aboulela, John Aberdein and Esther Wolfson plus 2017 Gavin Wallace Fellowship appointee and playwright Morna Young, who will also be folking up some favourite songs as one half of in-house band, Folkify.

For young children, Mike Nicholson, the author of wonderful picture book The Giant Who Snored, reads his fantastic rhyming tale and combines this with singing songs.

Internationally renowned crime writer Arne Dahl from Sweden and one of France’s best-selling authors Michel Bussi, will talk about their new novels. While Jake Arnott presents The Fatal Tree, a blend of fact and fiction telling a riveting tale of crime and rough justice in 1720s London. Both these events will be followed by a book signing.

Janet Smyth, Programme Director for the Edinburgh International Book Festival, said: “We are very excited about bringing the Booked! Festival back to Aberdeen.

“We received such a warm welcome last year, and with more events across the programme for schools, family and adult audiences, are very much looking forward to three days of inspiration, stimulation and excitement. Our thanks go to the players of People’s Postcode Lottery whose support has made Booked! possible.”

For up-to-date information about Aberdeen Booked! Festival visit http://booked.edbookfest.co.uk.