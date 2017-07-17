Appeal for information following serious assault

Police Scotland is appealing for information after a 28-year-old man was seriously assaulted at the Echt Show.

Several people were dealt with last weekend following reports of anti-social behaviour at the yearly event.

Since then, officers have been made aware of another incident and are appealing for information from the public to assist.

The incident happened at around 1.30am on Sunday (July 9) as the victim left the show, just outside the show ground on Main Road East. He was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where he was treated for serious facial injuries.

Sergeant Willie Murdoch, of the Divisional Alcohol Violence Reduction Unit (DAVRU), said: "I would appeal to anyone with information which could assist with our inquiry to please get in touch.

"There were numerous people in the area at the time this assault took place, and it could be you either assisted the man at the time or saw an altercation take place. However insignificant you think your information might be I would still urge you to make contact.

"Please call Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 if you would prefer to remain anonymous."