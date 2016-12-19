Man sentenced for raping 12 years-old girl

A man who raped a 12 years-old girl has been sentenced to seven years in prison.

Warren Gillespie, 41, appeared today (Monday, December 19) at Edinburgh High Court.

He had previously been convicted on November 21, 2016 of raping the girl. He carried out the offence between 2011 and 2014 in the Aberdeenshire area.

He was reported in September of 2014 and an investigation was carried out.

Detective Sergeant Barry Stewart said: “Gillespie targeted a vulnerable young girl and today he has been held accountable for his actions. Whenever incidents of child abuse are brought to our attention they will be fully investigated by specialist officers who will provide dedicated support.

"Gillespie's victim should be commended for having the courage to come forward and report his actions. Such actions are absolutely unacceptable and will not be tolerated. The police will always listens to victims of serious sexual crimes no matter when they occurred and will carry out a thorough investigation.

"We hope that this sentence will bring some form of closure for his victim and that she can now move on with her life."