Police dog used to detect drugs in Banchory pubs

Police drugs dog Buster was in Banchory on Saturday night (March 18) as part of the local Pubwatch scheme.

Police dog Buster was out and about in Banchory on Saturday night carrying out searches to detect drugs as part of the local Pubwatch scheme.

Officers worked with licensed premises with the aim of countering any potential drug misuse and associated antisocial behaviour.

Buster in action.

A total of four premises were visited.

PC Iain McNab said: “The use of the dog was in partnership with local licensed premises and was intended to be a proactive step to discourage people from becoming involved in drugs or antisocial behaviour and not because of any particular concerns of an issue in the area.

“The operation was well-received and the police will continue to work with local pubs to ensure the area remains a safe night-time economy for the community to enjoy.”

Drugs dog Buster in action.

