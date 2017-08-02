Don’t forget about the beloved bunny!

The Scottish SPCA is encouraging anyone in thinking of buying a rabbit to consider rehoming one instead.

Scotland’s animal welfare charity is holding their annual Rabbit Awareness Day on Thursday, August 10, and is encouraging animal lovers in the area to pop along to their local centre to meet some of the adorable rabbits in their care who are all desperately seeking a second chance in a loving home.

Graeme Innes, one of the charity’s centre managers, said: “Lots of people are aware that the Scottish SPCA rescues and cares for cats and dogs, but far less people know that we look after a huge number of small pets, and bunnies in particular.

“Rabbits make great pets but often they become the forgotten pet at the bottom of the garden which can lead to them becoming abused or abandoned which is why they end up in our care.

“We are inviting anyone who is considering getting a rabbit to come along and meet some of the bunnies in our care. People are also very welcome to ask our staff any questions they might have about how to provide for their rabbit’s needs.”

Anyone concerned about the welfare of an animal should contact the Scottish SPCA animal helpline on 03000 999 999.