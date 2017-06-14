Ducks race to help worthy cause

Glenkindie and Towie’s first communty duck race proved to be a money-spinner.

Around £1000 was raised and will go towards two newly-installed public access defibrillators and cpr/defibrillator training which is provided free.

Competitors with ducks not quite in a row

Proceeds will also go to the upkeep of the community millennium garden.

Nicola Sedgwick, chair of Glenkindie and Towie Community Group, said: “We would like to thank everyone who helped make this a fun and memorable afternoon, from the dedicated helpers to the human ducks who gave great entertainment and to those who attended and made the event a success.”

The sun shone as Towie Pipe Band led the way to the start of the three duck races.

Beth Keir won the first contest for ducks decorated by Towie Primary School and nursery children.

Keeping a close eye on the 'ducks'

The winner of the next for the remaining 330 ducks was Bruce Keir and William Gellan was first in the ‘human’ duck race.

Everyone was piped back to Towie Hall for a host of activities including a BBQ, children’s games and local firefighters putting an appliance on display.

The entertainment also involved music in the hall by the Buchat Band.

That winning feeling for William Gellan