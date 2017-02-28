Aberdeenshire pupils benefit from computing project

Around 7,300 Aberdeenshire schoolchildren have benefited from a pioneering education programme to boost youngsters’ computing skills.

The Barefoot Computing project, which has reached almost 46,000 pupils across Scotland, helps primary school teachers get to grips with computing so that they can better help their pupils. Led by BT and the British Computing Society, free teaching resources and training workshops are offered to help primary school teachers gain confidence when teaching computing skills.

Launched last year by Deputy First Minister John Swinniey, the scheme is making a big impact across the UK with more than 130,000 resources downloaded and more than 35,000 teachers using those resources

Brendan Dick, director of BT Scotland, said: “Across Scotland, BT volunteers are running workshops at schools the length and breadth of the country, giving teachers the confidence to teach computing to young people. Those skills will undoubtedly be used to successfully navigate a whole host of real-world challenges as they go through life.”

Barefoot was created in response to concerns that many young people are consumers rather than active creators of technology.