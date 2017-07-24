Aboyne FP to study for Masters in Law in Boston

A former Aboyne Academy pupil, who was encouraged to go to university after gaining an HND in Legal Services at North East Scotland College, graduates with her second degree from Robert Gordon University this week before heading to Boston to study for her Masters in Law.

Heather Taylor (23),Ballater is RGU’s first winner of the Carnegie Trust’s St Andrew’s Scholarship which is awarded to help a student from a Scottish university to study in the States.

Heather, who was a member of Scotland’s U18 rugby squad for five years, previously gained a BA in Law and Management in 2014 will graduate with an LLB in Law on July 12.

“I was drawn to the history of the law, the passionate debates it awakens in people and the highly complex issues that it addresses.”

At Boston she has been awarded a Deans Merit Scholarship to help cover fees.

“After completing my Masters I intend to undertake the state bar exam so I can practice law in America,”

Between 18 and 20, prior to injury, she played with the SWRU in various squads. She has coached youth rugby for several years and is a coach with Deeside Rugby Club in Banchory.