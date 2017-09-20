Companies urged to contact NESCol for £10,000 towards training

North East Scotland College (NESCol) is urging companies that pay the Apprenticeship Levy to contact them as soon as possible as they could be eligible for £10,000 towards the cost of training.

The new Flexible Workforce Development Fund (FWDF) recently announced by the Scottish Government, gives levy-paying employers the opportunity to apply for up to £10,000 towards training in 2017/18, but applications must be submitted by December 15 and the training must be complete by June 30, 2018.

The fund can be used as a part-contribution towards training of a higher cost and is in addition to apprenticeship support which all employers are eligible to access in Scotland.

Duncan Abernethy, Director of Business Development said, “This is a fantastic opportunity for many employers. NESCol has a portfolio of courses ready to select from and we can also create something bespoke to suit requirements, but time is of the essence.

“With employers only able to submit one application to the fund within the application period and the College allocating funds on a first-come-first-served basis, employers should get in touch as soon as possible. Our dedicated staff are happy to help support businesses complete a training needs assessment and advise on the application process.”

Further information can be found at www.nescol.ac.uk/fwdf or by emailingFWDF@nescol.ac.uk