Construction apprentice numbers reach six year high

Recruitment of Scottish construction apprentices has grown every year since 2011, new figures from the Construction Industry Training Board (CITB) reveal.

In 2016, CITB Scotland directly trained 1925 new Modern Apprentices, up 35 per cent from 1,422 apprentices in 2011 to 1925 in 2016 - making it the single largest training provider of Modern Apprenticeships across all frameworks in Scotland.

With the positive statistics released ahead of Scottish Apprenticeship Week 2017 (6-10 March), employers are being encouraged to consider taking on an apprentice for the first time, or to add to their current workforce, to help this upward trend continue.

Up to £10,250 of CITB grant funding is available to employers for every apprentice they employ. And with CITB research released last month predicting that over 12,000 new workers are needed in the next five years, there is no better time to encourage people to join the industry.

Employers and anyone considering a career in construction can get all the information they need via the construction industry’s website, Go Construct.

Ian Hughes, CITB Scotland’s strategic partnerships director, said: “Scottish Apprenticeship Week is the perfect platform to highlight the value of apprenticeships to construction employers and the excellent career opportunities available.

“The industry needs a skilled workforce, with thousands of new people coming into it. Employers of all sizes across the sector have a key role to play in developing the next generation of industry professionals.”

The figures were welcomed by Stephen Sheridan, Key Sector Manager for Construction at Skills Development Scotland (SDS).

He said: “It’s great to see the construction companies, with the support of CITB, continuing to invest in apprenticeships to develop their workforce and to ensure the sector has the right skills for the future.

“There’s no better time than Scottish Apprenticeship Week to find out more about the benefits apprenticeships bring to businesses–large and small–and the head-start they can give young people in their careers that will last them a lifetime.

Further information about apprenticeships can be found online at www.apprenticeships.scot