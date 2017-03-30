Fairtrade award for Echt Primary School

Echt School Community Group has received a FairActive award.

To achieve the award the group raised awareness of Fairtrade across the whole school and the community of Echt and took part in the 90kg Rice Challenge.

For the rice challenge the group bought 90kg of Kilombero rice from a Malawi farmer for £270 - this amount of money paid for secondary education for the farmer’s child for one whole year.

Youngsters also held a curry and beetle drive evening for the school community and have been selling bags of rice at the school’s community cafés and other community events.

Echt Primary School uses Fairtrade tea and coffee at its community cafés and in the school staff room.