Kingswells School wins new national digital award

Kingswells School has gained national ‘Digital School’ status for excellence in digital technology in teaching and learning.

The Aberdeen school was one of 21 primary schools officially awarded the honour of being recognised as the first digital schools in Scotland in a special ceremony held at Wormit Primary School in Fife yesterday (February 22).

Recognised by Education Scotland and supported by HP, Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Intel, the Digital Schools Award is designed to promote, encourage and reward schools that make the best use of digital technology in the classroom.

Councillor Angela Taylor, Education and Children’s Services Convener, said: “Congratulations to staff and pupils at Kingswells School on a fantastic achievement. It’s marvellous to see yet another Aberdeen school receive national recognition for innovation in learning.

“In the last few months alone, we have seen Kingswells, Woodside and Middleton Park schools win prestigious national recognition for their creative approaches to learning. They are all great examples of the flexible and engaging curriculum we are providing for our pupils across the city.”

Kingswells School Head Teacher Moira MacIver, said: “This programme supports us to inspire the digital leaders of the future and I’m delighted that Kingswells School’s positive ethos towards using digital technology has been recognised.

“For some time now we have used technology to enrich learners’ experiences and provide choice in how pupils demonstrate their learning.

“Lately, we have created a ‘Tech Team’ of pupils who take responsibility for becoming experts in specific areas of technology. Sharing information with parents has also been enhanced through the use of weekly ‘Spotlight on Learning’ films, which provides a window into the learning in our school.”

Pupils Georgia Mitchell (Primary 7) and Oscar Barry (Primary 6) along with Depute Head Teacher, Kay McAra, Kathryn McPherson, principal teacher, and Kerry Porter, ICT lead teacher at Kingswells, attended the ceremony where they were presented with the award by the Minister for Further Education, Higher Education and Science, Shirley-Anne Somerville.

Other Aberdeen schools which are currently working towards the Digital Schools Award are Abbotswell, Broomhill, Fernilea, Ferryhill, Kirkhill, Middleton Park, St. Joseph’s, Stoneywood, and Tullos Schools.

For more info on the programme please visit: https://digilearn.scot/2017/02/13/digital-schools-awards-scotland-first-digital-schools-awarded/