Cairngorms National Park Authority apprentice makes the grade

Just in time for Scottish Apprenticeship Week, the Cairngorms National Park Authority’s (CNPA) latest apprentice is celebrating achieving her SVQ level three in business administration.

Emma Grant is the third young person that the CNPA has supported through the Modern Apprenticeship programme. She has been employed by the Park Authority since February 2016 and has been trained ‘on the job’ – with support from Oaks Training & Development Ltd – working towards achieving her SVQ qualification,

Emma has worked in admin, reception and finance departments and has completed eight modules covering various subjects including design and communications, accounts and using spreadsheet software.

She has also done a number of additional training courses such as minute taking and customer care – all supported by the CNPA, so that Emma can develop her transferable skills.

Emma said: “I am delighted to have achieved my SVQ in Business Administration and am grateful to the Park Authority and Oaks Training for the support they have given me to achieve this.

“I have really enjoyed learning within an office environment – actually doing the job – and I think this experience will stand me in good stead in the future.”

A previous apprentice, Kirsty Mackenzie, successfully secured promotion to a permanent post with the CNPA when she completed her apprenticeship with Oaks Training last year.

Kate Christie, the CNPA’s head of organisation development, said:: “The apprenticeship is a fantastic opportunity for young people to not only gain a qualification and learn new skills, whilst being employed, but also to learn about the world of work, and be a part of a corporate team.

“We are committed to helping young people into work, and support employability events at the local high schools, also advising young people on application forms, CVs and interview techniques.”

Stan Payne from Oaks Training & Development added: “It is always nice and really satisfying work to work with organisations who are supportive of their staff and who encourage and help them to succeed.

“Emma has been a great candidate and she has produced some excellent evidence for her portfolio whilst undertaking the SVQ. We wish her every success and hopefully we will be involved with other members of staff in the future.”

National Apprenticeship week is March 6 to 10.