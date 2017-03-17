Trees planted along part of Deeside Way

Fifty trees have been planted along part of the Deeside Way.

A small group of volunteers from Banchory Paths Association helped Thys Simpson, countryside ranger for Leys Estate, to plant the trees on March 8.

The reason for planting the trees was to compensate for some which were cut down when the new path was created between the Burn O’ Bennie and the sewage works some time ago.

The path work was done by a local contractor and paid for by Aberdeenshire Council.

As part of the planning permission new trees had to be planted to compensate for the ones cut down. Aberdeenshire Council paid for the trees,tubes and posts.

Fifty saplings of various indigenous types were planted along a section of some 300m on the path below the Silverbank Caravan Site.

The Deeside Way is partly on Leys Estate land and Aberdeenshire Council who manage part of the Deeside Way lease the ground from Leys Estate.

This is one of many project swhere Leys Estate, Aberdeenshire Council and the charity, Banchory Paths Association, have worked together for the benefit of the local community.