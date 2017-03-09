First open forum for Aberdeenshire South Food Bank

Aberdeenshire South Food Bank is having its first open forum in the form of a public meeting.

It will take place in Banchory West Church on Friday afternoon (March 10).

The two-hour event will provide a unique opportunity for frontline professionals, partners, politicians and members of the community to meet the management team and the volunteers who staff the reception centre and store and who transport and distribute the food around the area.

The food bank is hosted by Banchory West church, on the High Street, and is accommodated in the Old Fire Station behind the church.

Food is collected, sorted, weighed and distributed over a wide area stretching from Aberdeen to Braemar and from Westhill and Strathdon to Stonehaven and towns and villages in the Mearns.

The food bank is open every Wednesday and Friday afternoon from 1 to 3pm and food is also distributed at selected locations throughout the area to save clients the expense of travelling to Banchory.

Doors will open at 2pm for free refreshments served in the sanctuary.

The programme will include a welcome from the minister, Rev. Tony Stephen, followed by a few short presentations, a questions and answer session and a chance to look behind the scenes of the store.