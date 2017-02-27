Flood alert issued for Aberdeenshire

A flood alert has been issued this afternoon for Aberdeen city and Shire.

The flood alert was issued by the Scottish Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) at 2.30pm on Monday and covers the whole of Aberdeenshire.

A statement on their website says: “This alert is for the north Aberdeenshire coast. Strong winds and a moderate storm surge will coincide with high tides around early afternoon on Tuesday. Wave and spray overtopping is likely in areas exposed to the strong northerly winds. Flooding to low lying ground in exposed coastal areas is possible around the times of high water.

“Remain vigilant and remember, it is your responsibility to take actions which help protect yourself and your property. Advice and information is also available through Floodline on 0345 9881188”.

The flood alert is in force until further notice.

To receive free flood messages, call Floodline or register online at sepa.org.uk/floodingsignup. The Floodline quick dial number for Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire is 21100.