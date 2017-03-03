Howe of Alford Community Action Plan Survey goes live

Donside Community Council is leading the process to gather your views whether you live in the Howe of Alford, work there or frequently use its facilities.

The Howe of Alford covers the villages and communities around and including Alford, Whitehouse, Tough, Keig, Montgarrie, Tullynessle, Muir of Fowlis, Craigievar, Cushnie and Bridge of Alford.

The purpose of creating a Community Action Plan is to bring together the hopes, goals and concerns of the community and make people think positively about what should be done to benefit the community. Then, most importantly, find ways of making things happen.

It provides an opportunity for local people to get involved not only by voicing their opinion but also by coming forward and helping make a difference, whether they do it by themselves or with the support of other agencies.

The community council says the important thing to remember is that it is the community’s plan – it’s your plan, it’s what you value about the Howe of Alford that is important and if you are part of the Howe of Alford Community, it’s your view that counts!

Surveys can be completed online at: https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/AlfordCAP

Paper copies can be collected (and returned) at: Alford Library/Community Campus, Post Office or Keig School.

Also available by email request: roisin@marrareapartnership.org.uk

The Howe of Alford Community Action Plan Survey will be live until March 31.