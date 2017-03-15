Local people encouraged to take part in charity run

The Stroke Association is encouraging people to make a New Year’s pledge, by signing up a 5k, 10k or 15k Resolution Run next month in Aberdeen.

The fundraiser is taking place at 10.30am on April 2 at the Beach Esplanade.

The event is one of 31 fundraising Resolution Runs taking place across the UK this spring. The runs provide the perfect motivation to get in shape after Christmas, while helping to raise vital funds to conquer stroke.

Kirsty Scott, Community and Events fundraising manager at the Stroke Association in Scotland said: “A Resolution Run is exactly that – a resolution for the New Year that counts. It’s the ideal event if you want to get more active in 2017, while having fun. Our runs are held all across the UK and you can choose your distance from 5k, or 10k. Our events are open to all ages and abilities, and participants can run, jog or walk the routes.

“We’ll also provide a full training guide to help keep Resolution Runners on track every step of the way. By training and taking part in the runs, you’ll be helping to reduce your own risk of stroke while raising awareness and money to support those already affected by the condition.”

At least half of strokes could be prevented if people made simple lifestyle changes, such as keeping blood pressure under control, eating healthily and taking regular exercise.

The money raised through the Resolution Run in Aberdeen will help the Stroke Association to fund vital research and support people affected by stroke across Scotland.

Entry fee is just £15. All runners receive a technical running t-shirt and medal.

For more information about entering or volunteering at the Resolution Run, visit www.stroke.org.uk/resolution, email resolution@stroke.org.uk or call 0300 330 0740.