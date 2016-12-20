Look out for carers’ this festive season

NHS 24 is calling on people to look out for carers - during the busy festive season.

Currently there are around 760,000 carers in Scotland and winter can be a difficult time for those who look after others.

From dealing with reduced services to managing tight budgets and family tensions.

Now, the Telehealth and Telecare organisation is calling on people to make sure carers get all the support they need this Christmas and New Year.

Lynne Huckerby, NHS 24’s Head of Health Information said: “Caring for someone is a difficult job at any time of the year, but winter places extra demands on those who do the dedicated job of looking after others.

“It’s important that people do their bit and look out for carers and help them all they can. After all, a problem shared - is a halved.

“Carers or those being cared for might also find the Care Information Scotland website helpful. It has a whole host of useful information from respite care to how to receive a care needs assessment, to information about care homes. It provides signposting information on a range of caring topics, allowing carers to make informed decisions.

“Our personalisation tool ‘Info for Me’ allows people to select relevant content which can be shared, saved or printed, and our translation facility which enables increased access.

“This service will be a useful for a whole range of carer groups from young carers, to those within the care system and those anticipating care and are seeking further information . Our service can be accessed from 8 am to 10 pm, 7 days a week via webchat available through the website or via telephone on 0800 83 85 87.”

Further advice and information on how to stay healthy over winter can be found at www.nhsinform.scot/winter

The three things that Dr Owl is recommending everyone do in preparation for their health this winter:

· Make sure you have some over the counter remedies in the house for minor ailments;

· Check you have enough repeat prescription medicines – order only what you need and make sure you pick them up in plenty of time;

· Know when your GP surgery and local community pharmacy will be open.