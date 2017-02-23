Lumphanan couple celebrate 60th wedding anniversary

The 60th wedding anniversary of William (87), and Helen (81), Johnstone, Lumphanan, was on December 15 - but they were hit by a bug and have only now celebrated.

Helen was a cook at Glenkindie House, while William worked in the dairy and farm at Candacraig House, Strathdon.

They met at a dance in Towie and were wed at Towie Church.

Their children are Stephen, Billy and Sylvia; plus eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Later, Helen worked at Corse House nursing home and William was at Douneside in Tarland then at the Invercannie Waterworks.

The Johnstones were presented with flowers and a 12-year-old malt whisky by Aberdeenshire Councillor Peter Argyle.