New homes plan for Ballater old school

Have your say

Grampian Housing Association (GHA) is applying for permission to develop 27 affordable rented homes in Ballater for families and single people.

The affordable housing development is planned for the former school on Abergeldie Road with local firm, Ian Rodger Architects.

The proposals are on display at Ian Rodger Architects, Deeside Design Studio, Bridge Street. Comments can be left during office hours.

A public information event is being held on Wednesday 9 August, 3 to 7.30pm in the Victoria and Albert Halls.

Grampian Housing Association allocates properties through HomeHunt North East Scotland (NES. Anyone interested in renting should register with HomeHunt.

The designated at risk school building will be totally refurbished to meet current standards, seeing the creation of high quality, energy efficient homes centred on a fully refurbished converted building with new constructed homes, including parking and residential amenity. Ballater School was founded around 1876, closed in the 1980s and converted to an environmental education centre. This was, in turn, closed by Aberdeenshire Council in 2000.