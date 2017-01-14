New snow warning issued by Met Office

The Met Office has issued an updated yellow ‘Be aware’ weather warning for snow and ice for the north east.

Issued just after 11.30am today (Saturday), the warning is in force from 9pm tonight until 7am tomorrow morning (Sunday, January 15).

The warning states: “Outbreaks of rain, sleet and snow will extend east across Scotland and northern England later Saturday evening and through Sunday morning. This will lead to a risk of icy stretches on untreated surfaces as well as some temporary accumulations of snow. Any sleet and snow will turn to rain from the northwest after midnight.

“There is a chance of difficult driving conditions on untreated roads and slippery conditions on pavements and cycle paths are possible.”

The Chief Forecaster’s assessment adds: “During Saturday evening and through Sunday morning an area of rain, sleet and snow will spread across Scotland and northern England from the west. This will lead to icy stretches developing in places whilst some temporary accumulations of snow are also expected. As much as 1 to 3 cm may fall in places at low levels over eastern and northern Scotland and also the north of England on ground above 150 m. Over the higher ground of Scotland as much as 5 to 10 cm may accumulate. Sleet and snow will turn to rain from the west and north after midnight.”