New statistics reveal effect of modern day lifestyles on family life

The average family in Scotland last spent quality time together with their loved ones one and a half months ago, according to new statistics released by the British Heart Foundation (BHF) for its Wear it. Beat it. fundraising campaign.

A new survey by the BHF has revealed the stresses of modern day living are putting a considerable strain on family life.

One in thirteen (8%) people from Scotland said the last time they spent quality time with their family was over a year ago, or not at all.

One in five parents in Scotland said they leave the house at least once a week without seeing their children. More than a quarter (26.5%) of the nation’s parents also said they’re so busy that in an average day they often don’t spend any time whatsoever with their children, and many (28%) had missed an important occasion because of it.

More than a third of parents (35.6%) in Scotland worry their children spend far less time with their family than they did when they were young. While it might be work getting in the way for busy parents, a quarter (25%) worried that social media is distracting their children away from quality family time when they are home. One in ten (10%) said it’s because everyone’s busy schedules just didn’t match up.

Almost two thirds (63%) of those polled from Scotland said they feel guilty that they don’t spend enough time with their loved ones. The BHF Scotland is encouraging families to get together on Friday 9 June for the charity’s annual wear red day.

By donning your favourite red garments and organising a red fundraising event, you can help support life saving research in the fight against heart disease. Sign up at WearitBeatit.org.uk

Donna Spriggs Elliott, Head of Community Fundraising at the British Heart Foundation, said: “It’s clear that our busy modern day lifestyles, and the stresses of the daily grind, are keeping us from spending time with our families.

“Heart disease devastates the lives of hundreds of thousands of people in Scotland, often without warning, so finding a way to break away from our normal routines to spend time together is important and our Wear it. Beat it. day is the perfect opportunity.

“By taking part in Wear it. Beat it. and raising money for our research, you can help us beat heart disease for good.”

Last year more than 15,000 people took part in Wear it. Beat it. raising over £750,000. The BHF Scotland is calling for even more of you to get involved this year and help raise in excess of £1million for the charity’s heart research.

It could be a yummy red bake sale after school or a red-themed garden party with friends and family. Whatever you choose to do, Wear it. Beat it. is a great way to bring everyone together and help make a difference to millions.

Once you sign up, you’ll receive a free fundraising kit jam-packed with reddy-made ideas and goodies to help make Wear it. Beat it. the BHF’s biggest, reddest and best year yet.

Sign up to Wear it. Beat it. at WearitBeatit.org.uk or call 0300 330 0645 and get your free fundraising pack full of fun ideas about how to get involved.