New Year; new start for Scottish SPCA’s longest resident

The Scottish SPCA is seeking a new home for Snowflake the cornsnake, who has been at the Aberdeenshire Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre for over three years.

Scotland's animal welfare charity is hoping that 2017 is the year that Snowflake finds her new forever home.

Centre manager Graeme Innes said: “Sadly Snowflake has been with us for longer than three years.

“She came to us through no fault of her own on Christmas day as a juvenile snake and is now almost fully grown.

“She has been known to be temperamental in the past but with patience and lots of handling this has gotten a lot better.

“While we’re very fond of having Snowflake here, it would be wonderful if 2017 proved to be the year she found her new forever home.”

Anyone who can offer Snowflake a new home is being asked to contact the Scottish SPCA’s Aberdeenshire centre on 03000 999 999.